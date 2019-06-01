0 SCSO corrections deputy shot by 15-year-old daughter day after graduating from academy, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County corrections deputy is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot a day after graduating from the Corrections Officer Academy.

Late this afternoon, SCSO confirmed one of their correctional officers is the victim involved in a shooting that happened this morning in Parkway Village.

And the victim's daughter is accused of shooting her, according to police.

A female, 15, the victim's daughter, was charged with Criminal Attempt to Wit: 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault/DV. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2019

MPD officials confirmed the victim's 15-year-old daughter is being charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault after the incident.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

The shooting happened inside of the Eden at Waters Edge apartments in the 2800 block of Treasure Island.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police said they responded to the shooting call at 11:30 a.m.

MPD said a woman was located with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim was a Corrections Deputy who graduated from the Academy Thursday night.

Corrections Deputy Recruit Graduation Ceremony was held tonight at First Baptist Church-Broad Ave. Congrats to 29 men & women who officially became @ShelbyTNSheriff Corrections Deputies. Honor, Courage, and Commitment. Thanks to keynote speaker, Judge Jennifer Johnson-Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/maqOJJkZEv — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 31, 2019

They did not release the name of the corrections deputy, but did release a statement on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy along with her family and friends,” SCSO said in the tweet.

We are confirming that the female shot in this incident is a Corrections Deputy that graduated last night from our academy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy along with her family and friends. https://t.co/GYLi4ygb6c — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 31, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.