SCSO corrections deputy shot by 15-year-old daughter day after graduating from academy, police say

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County corrections deputy is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot a day after graduating from the Corrections Officer Academy.

    Late this afternoon, SCSO confirmed one of their correctional officers is the victim involved in a  shooting that happened this morning in Parkway Village.

    And the victim's daughter is accused of shooting her, according to police.

    MPD officials confirmed the victim's 15-year-old daughter is being charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault after the incident.

    Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

    The shooting happened inside of the Eden at Waters Edge apartments in the 2800 block of Treasure Island.

    Police said they responded to the shooting call at 11:30 a.m.

    MPD said a woman was located with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim was a Corrections Deputy who graduated from the Academy Thursday night.

    They did not release the name of the corrections deputy, but did release a statement on Twitter.

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy along with her family and friends,” SCSO said in the tweet.

