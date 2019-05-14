  • SCSO deputies searching for people who vandalized 19 cars at local dealership

    By: Tony Atkins

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing 19 cars over a span of several days earlier this month. 

    The vandalism took place at the AutoNation Nissan in the 4100 block of Hacks Cross, deputies said.

    According to deputies, the general manager of AutoNation came into the business and noticed more and more vehicles vandalized. 

    The cars were damaged by what appeared to be keys. The cars were keyed around the fender, doors and quarter panels on each side.

    Surveillance cameras were checked, but no suspects were identified.

    The estimated cost of the damage is around $11,400.

    If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

