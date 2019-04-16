SCSO deputies to patrol two Shelby County schools after social media threat, officials say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - After a social media threat was made against two Shelby County schools, officials confirmed that Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will be on scene Tuesday morning for students’ safety.
SCSO told FOX13 that deputies will be patrolling Kate Bond Elementary and Kate Bond Middle School following the threat on social media.
The schools are located next to each other on Kate Bond Road south of Highway 64.
The social media post threatened that both schools would be shot up, according to officials. The post also claimed that school would be canceled for those two schools, but officials said that was false.
Concerned parents sent the voice message they each received from SCS regarding this alleged threat.
In the message, SCS officials acknowledged they were aware of the “rumored social media post mentioning a threat” against the two schools.
“At this time, we have no evidence to substantiate the threat, but please understand we are following all proper procedures to make sure it is fully investigated,” the voice message said.
SCS officials said Memphis police were also notified of the threat.
It is unclear where that was posted, what it specifically said or who posted it.
This is a developing story. We will continue to gather the latest details on Good Morning Memphis starting at 4:30 a.m.
