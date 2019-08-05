SCSO deputy and suspect shot in Downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deputy and a suspect were shot in Downtown Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department said.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, paramedics are being sent to the corner of Fourth and Exchange.
The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in the arm.
The suspect was also shot.
A witness on the scene said the deputy was stabbed in the arm by the suspect and then opened fire on the suspect.
He also said the suspect was tased and maced before the shooting.
According to the witness, he believed the heard six gunshots.
The condition of both the deputy and the victim have not been released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is heading to the scene.
TBI Agents are responding to officer-involved shooting in downtown Memphis. I am on the way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/DfdNCE5cxU— Keli McAlister (@TBIKeli) August 5, 2019
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene.
