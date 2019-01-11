Memphis police arrested a Shelby County Deputy after he bought Oxycodone from undercover officers, court records said.
Jeffery Crossley met with the officers to purchase the drugs at the Cracker Barrel on the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive, detectives wrote in the arrest affidavit.
After he purchased five Oxycodone pills from the officers, he was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Possession of Controlled Substance.
The former charge comes from a recorded conversation where Crossley told police he would have purchased more pills however, he was expecting a 'large shipment of Suputex' which was supposed to arrive on Friday, court records said.
He also said he knew multiple people who would buy drugs from the undercover officer as well, police said.
Inside his car, they found two handguns, various drugs, a radio which belongs to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement related items, police said.
Crossley has posted bond.
FOX13 has reached out the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for comment.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the deputy and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
