A Shelby County Deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic assault, according to an arrest affidavit.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second suspect charged in connection with abduction, deadly shooting of missing Memphis man
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- Shaun Hamblen's body found at vacant Memphis home, mother says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Memphis police said Gilbert Williams was arrested on December 6 after witnesses some him and the victim fighting inside a van on the 1400 block of North Watkins Street.
Both the victim and Williams said they were not hurt, and officers did not see any injuries.
The Public Information Officer for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department confirmed Williams is an SCSO deputy.
Williams was booked into 201 Poplar Avenue and is charged with Domestic Assault.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}