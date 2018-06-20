  • SCSO deputy involved in crash on Hwy-385, driver taken to hospital

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was in a crash on Highway 385 near Houston Levee. 

    Investigators tell FOX13 the deputy was not injured.

    The other driver was taken to Germantown Methodist with a neck injury. 

    Traffic has been delayed in the area at this time.

