SCSO deputy involved in crash on Hwy-385, driver taken to hospital

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was in a crash on Highway 385 near Houston Levee.
Investigators tell FOX13 the deputy was not injured.
Trending stories:
- Man charged, MPD officer identified after being struck, critically injured during traffic stop
- Wendy’s investigating video of live mouse inside food packaging
- Mom: Bullies ‘killed my son’ by pushing him into swimming pool
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The other driver was taken to Germantown Methodist with a neck injury.
Traffic has been delayed in the area at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}