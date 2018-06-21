SCSO deputy raped 14-year-old girl multiple times, investigators say

A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on rape charges over a period of more than a year, the DA says.
Brian O. Beck, 43, will be arraigned on June 21, and is being held on a bond of $90,000. He is from Germantown.
A grand jury indicted Beck on two counts of rape by force or coercion and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.
Investigators said the assaults began around May 1, 2016, when the victim was 14 years old and continued until around Jan. 1, 2018.
Beck was not on duty when the alleged incidents occurred.
He joined the sheriff’s department in 2004, and has been relieved of duty without pay.
