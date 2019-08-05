SCSO deputy stabbed, shoots sex offender to death after incident outside 201 Poplar, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A stabbing ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Downtown Memphis.
The corner of 4th and Exchange was flooded by deputies and officers after the call went out around 10 a.m. Monday.
According to a release from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was initially called to the scene for a woman who reported a sexual assault. While talking with that woman, officials said she spotted the man she was reporting.
At that point, TBI officials told FO13 that the suspect led the deputy on a brief foot chase. During that chase, investigators said the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the deputy in the arm.
The officer then opened fire on the man, who officials identified as James Lee Kirkwood, 49. A witness told FOX13 he heard six gunshots.
According to authorities, emergency responders performed CPR on Kirkwood at the scene before he was rushed to the hospital. However, police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
FOX13 confirmed that Kirkwood is also a registered sex offender in the state of Tennessee. According to court documents, he has criminal charges related to similar incidents dating back to 2012.
SCSO told FOX13 the officer is in non-critical condition.
Officials said that TBI is leading the investigation, and more details surrounding the deadly incident are expected to come.
TBI Agents are responding to officer-involved shooting in downtown Memphis. I am on the way to the scene and will provide an update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/DfdNCE5cxU— Keli McAlister (@TBIKeli) August 5, 2019
