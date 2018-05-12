0 SCSO explains current relationship with ICE and role in deportations

Two Guatemalan brothers are in the process of being deported, after being arrested by ICE on Wednesday.

The larger story has to do with the relationship between ICE and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.The immigration spotlight has been on Memphis law enforcement ever since Latino journalist Manuel Duran was arrested during a protest he was covering. He was taken into ICE custody days later.

This week, there was another incident. Ten ICE agents went out and arrested two brothers. One had been arrested two weeks earlier for domestic violence.

RELATED: Immigrants arrested at apartments after ICE and SCSO miscommunication

ICE requested a detainer from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Essentially, the detainer asked SCSO to hold the inmate up to 48 hours longer until ICE agents could pick him up from the jail.

SCSO said they never received that request and issued FOX13 a statement on Friday.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been in communication with local ICE officials and there has apparently been a miscommunication regarding the recent matter. ICE communicated a request to be notified when he was released and communication was provided of the pending release.”

Essentially the sheriff’s office gave ICE a heads up about the undocumented inmates release…

BUT SCSO said they won’t hold prisoners once they post bond…just so ICE can get custody easier.

“The Sheriff’s Office policy prohibits detaining people without probable cause for arrest. The Sheriff’s Office strives to have an excellent working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners to the extent allowed by law.”

The local Latino population is watching the partnerships closely. Immigrants are already on edge.

“A lot of people when they heard ICE was here yesterday, they didn't even go to work, they stayed in their apartment,” Rene said.

Memphis has never been a sanctuary city. SCSO and MPD have made it clear they will not ask for documentation or enforce federal immigration law, but if an undocumented immigrant ends up in 201, ICE will know, and most likely will be waiting upon release.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.