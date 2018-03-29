0 SCSO identifies man killed one block away from Bartlett Elementary school

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - One person was found dead in a quiet Shelby County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff Deputies told FOX13 the body of a black male was found with gunshot wounds in the Old Pecan Grove neighborhood. Deputies said it all started around 11 a.m. at a house just inside the neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Person shot, found dead one block away from Bartlett Elementary school

“The shooting victim ran from there right to the other side of that Bartlett police car and that's where he fell on the ground and subsequently died,” said SCSO Spokesperson Earle Ferrell.

Ferrell said one person, who is now being called a person of interest, admitted to the shooting.

“We have a person that they're interviewing in connection to the shooting that never left the scene, so they're interviewing him about exactly what happened," Ferrell said.

SCSO identified the victim as Jeremy Williams. Denzel Jordan was arrested on the scene. He told deputies the shooting was self-defense.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found 33 grams of marijuana. Jordan was arrested, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No charges for the shooting will be filed at this time.

A telecom worker, who did not want to go on camera or be identified but was questioned by investigators, said he heard five gun shots around while working in the subdivision. He guessed the man, possibly in his 20’s, was still alive when he found him and called 911.

The shooting happened right across the street from Bartlett Elementary that was put on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Deputies later hand-cuffed one woman and put her in the back of a cruiser who just moments earlier ran into the yard where the body was screaming and crying.

It’s not known her connection, if any, to the shooting or people involved. SCSO has not released the name of the victim or the person they are questioning and no official arrests have been made.

