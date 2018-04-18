SCSO in negotiations with father of missing Memphis girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local law enforcement is in contact with a Memphis man who is accused of forcefully taking his daughter from her elementary school.
A missing person's report was issued for Zamyriah White Tuesday afternoon. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the 9-year-old was taken from Northaven Elementary School by her father, Brenton White.
Investigators said Brenton has multiple felony warrants and had made threats to harm himself, and because of those factors it was believed the child may be in danger.
As of late Tuesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said they are in negotiations with Brenton White. They are trying to get him to take Zamyriah to a safe place, like a hospital or a doctor's office, so she can be checked out.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
