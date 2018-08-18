SCSO investigates after person drowns in Millington lake

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Shelby County investigators are on the scene of a drowning in Millington.
Deputies say the person drowned in the Casper Lake at the Edmund Orgill Park on Bethuel Rd.
The body was discovered around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Witnesses noticed the body about 20ft offshore from the lake. Boats are being used to recover the body.
Officials have not been able to identify the victim.
The medical examiner is still investigating the scene.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
