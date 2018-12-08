0 SCSO investigates several runway cases in the Mid-South

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they see several cases of runaways all throughout the year.

The county, Memphis police and Blytheville police are all investigating cases right now.

FOX13 went to Blytheville where a teen who went missing. That teen was found Thursday.

There was a big reunion for 13-year-old Juantaisha Reed Thursday, who was found in her neighborhood on Hern near her home.

Unfortunately, there are many teens who weren’t so lucky.

“I’m real strict with my kids because you just never know, one minute they here, next minute they might be gone, and you might not get this lucky to find your child or find her alive,” said Samantha Miller.

Miller is one of about 20 people who helped bring Reed home Thursday. That teen reunited with her mother.

Blythville police labeled the teen as a runaway when she went missing Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Miller found her sleeping in a storage area.

There are still other teens out there who didn’t make it back home.

Johniah Frazier, 16, hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Her mother said when the teen went to take her dogs out, the dogs were still in the yard but no sign of her.

Her mother said she believes Frazier was abducted.

FOX13 also reported 16-year-old Jymia Townsend hasn’t been seen since Sept. 25 in the 900 block of Stonewall Street in North Memphis.

She’s listed as a runaway.

FOX13 also reached out to a spokesperson with Youth Villages.

Officials there said it’s important to observe your child’s behavior and have conversations about safety.

They also provide counseling to runaways.

