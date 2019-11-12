SCSO investigating 2 people found dead in Shelby Co. home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating two people found dead in a home in southeast Shelby Co.
Officials believe the incident was isolated and some kind of domestic issue.
SCSO is investigating the deaths of two people in a home at the 7300 block of Blenheim Lane in southeast Shelby County. Preliminary information suggests it to be an isolated incident and possibly domestic in nature. The investigation is on-going.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 12, 2019
The investigation is still ongoing.
FOX13 is working to learn more details and will share updates as we get them.
