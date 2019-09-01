SCSO investigating Saturday night shooting at Delta Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at the Delta Fair Saturday night.
According to SCSO, the incident occurred just before 9:30pm.
Authorities say, no injuries were reported as a direct result of the shooting incident.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
