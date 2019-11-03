SCSO: Juvenile charged in critical shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn - A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Arlington Friday night.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near Memphis-Arlington Road and Gerber Road.
One person was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
SCSO detectives have charged a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the shooting.
According to authorities, the victim is still being treated at Regional One.
