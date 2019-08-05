SCSO: Man arrested after road rage incident in Lakeland

Lakeland, TENN - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspected road rage incident near Sprout's Farmer's Market on Sunday afternoon in Lakeland.
The incident happened in the 9000 block of Highway 64.
According to deputies, some potentially hazardous materials were located inside one of the involved vehicles.
Leonard Hunter,46, was arrested in connection with a road rage incident that occurred.
Hunter is accused of attempting to ram his vehicle into other vehicles and brandishing a hammer on Highway 64.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
