SCSO: Man faces 17 charges for slamming head on into car

A man is facing a slew of charges after driving the wrong way down a major Memphis road and slamming into another vehicle.
The crash happened on Sunday.
According to court records, Juan Lopez Lazo got behind the wheel of a car and started driving the wrong way on Austin Peay Highway. He hit another car head-on in the center of the overpass.
Three people were rushed from the scene in critical condition.
When deputies arrived on the scene, Lazo tried to run, however, he was eventually arrested. Police found cocaine in his pocket and his wallet.
He is charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, among more than a dozen other.
