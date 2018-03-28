Shelby County Sheriff Offices are on the scene of a shooting in Shelby County.
Deputies are currently investigating on the 5900 block of Pipers Green Lane.
This is seconds away from Bartlett Elementary School. The school was on lockdown for a couple of mins., but the school is back open.
Details surrounding the shooting are extremely limited, but we have learned that a African-American male was shot in the neighborhood and walked a couple of houses down and fell.
The victim was found dead on arrival.
We have learned that police are talking to someone about the shooting, but no suspect is currently in custody.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about any possible suspects and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
