0 SCSO releases new information surrounding arrest of Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New information was just released surrounding the charges that led to the arrest of Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released the original police affidavit for James Baker, 22, better known by his rap name BlocBoy JB.

RELATED: Rapper BlocBoy JB arrested, facing several criminal charges

The incident took place on July 26, 2018 at Baker’s home in Cordova.

According to the affidavit, detectives with the SCSO narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the home.

Detectives said when they entered the home, several people were detained without incident. As they searched Baker’s home, detectives recovered a mason jar filled with 45.9 grams of marijuana.

Officials said they also located digital scales and several firearms.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Below is the complete list of what detectives found inside Baker’s home:

Marijuana – 51 grams

Black digital scales – 3

Weapons – Glock 23 .40 cal, Ruger P94DC 9mm, Glock 22 .40 cal, Galil Acc Sar, Eagle Arms AR-15, Glock 23 .40 cal (total valued at $550)

Several rounds of ammunition

According to the affidavit, Baker told investigators that the marijuana found belonged to him. He also said he had knowledge of the firearms that were inside.

Baker appeared in court for the first time since warrants were issued for his arrest. Baker walked in court with his lawyer around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. He was immediately searched and taken into custody.

The rapper was wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property, according to SCSO. Those same charges are listed in his jail intake listing.

His lawyers said it took the rapper so long to turn himself in because he was traveling.

BlocBoy JB's bond is set at $50,000, and he is due back in court March 1 at 8:30 a.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.