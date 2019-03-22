SCSO releases top 10 intersections, streets for car crashes in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Car accidents happen very frequently across the country – and especially in the Mid-South.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office put together a list of the Top 10 intersections and streets where car crashes happened the most in February.
At the top of the list was Hacks Cross Road, with an astounding 27 accidents in just 28 days. If you include West Hacks Cross, that number swells to 36 crashes.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1-year-old dies after apparent drowning in bathtub at Memphis home, police say
- $10K reward offered for information about disappearance of 86-year-old Shelby County woman
- Affidavit: Driver found lying on ground, playing with keys after crash that killed MPD officer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The intersection of Hacks Cross and South Lowrance Road was responsible for seven crashes alone.
In fact, six of the top 10 intersections in the list involved Hacks Cross Road.
Below are the full two lists:
INTERSECTIONS
- Hacks Cross and South Lowrance – 7
- Bill Morris Parkway and West Hacks Cross – 6
- Hacks Cross and South Holmes Road – 4
- Airline Road and North Milton Wilson – 3
- Bill Morris Parkway and East Hacks Cross – 2
- Hacks Cross and Highway 385 – 2
- Houston Levee Road and North Houston Hill – 2
- Riverdale Road and North State Line Road – 2
- Houston Levee and South Breezy Valley Drive – 2
- Hacks Cross and South Centennial Drive – 2
STREETS
- Hacks Cross – 27
- Houston Levee – 15
- Bill Morris Parkway – 11
- West Hacks Cross – 9
- Airline Road – 7
- South Lowrance Road – 7
- I-40 – 5
- South Holmes Road – 5
- Highway 51 – 4
- Highway 385 – 4
SCSO officials said distracted driving was the leading cause of most of those accidents.
“Help us reduce the number of crashes throughout Shelby County by not diverting your attention away from the roadway,” SCSO said in a tweet.
Traffic Safety: Hacks Cross Road tops our list for having the most vehicle crashes during the month of February. Distracted driving led to most of the crashes. Help us reduce the number of crashes throughout Shelby County by not diverting your attention away from the roadway. pic.twitter.com/d7hb0pOXbm— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 21, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}