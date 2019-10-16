  • SCSO searching for missing man, needs proper medication

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help to locate a missing 20-year-old man.

    Justin Bills was last seen this morning about 4:00 at his care home located in the 1500 block of Far Drive in Cordova.

    He has diagnosed mental deficiencies and is without needed medication. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, short pants, and tennis shoes.

    Please call law enforcement immediately at 901-222-5600 if you see Justin Bills.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories