0 SCSO supplies 400 body cameras to deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hopes to have 400 body cameras on deputies’ uniforms by the end of 2019.

“Studies have shown that there are fewer complaints against officers when they wear a body cam, or they know they’re being recorded,” said Wink Downen, SCSO Chief Inspector.

Chief Downen told FOX13 the price tag wasn’t the problem.

“We’ve been reviewing these body cams for five years. Different body cams. We finally received the appropriate funding for about $2.5 million to outfit our first responding officers in body cams,” Chief Downen explained.

The $2.5 million funding was approved by the Shelby County Commission in May and the sheriff’s office is in the process of deploying them now.

This is the start of the first phase which includes 300 body cameras. All cameras are expected to be rolled out by the end of January.

Chief Wink said everyone will benefit from this.

“Evidentiary value that it brings in any case, that’s the main purpose of the body cameras. To document evidence for the prosecution in criminal cases,” Wink explained.

The second phase, if approved, would deploy 100 more cameras. Right now, a little more than 40 officers are wearing body cameras.

The sheriff’s office has roughly 600 deputies, but only 400 will be wearing the cameras.

“Just the officer who responds to calls of service and are in constant every day with the public are the ones who are outfitting at this point. I’m sure we’ll have no problem getting the funding for phase two.”

He told FOX13 he has been waiting to bring the cameras to the department for about five years now.

Chief Wink said it’s all about holding deputies accountable.

“Especially in today’s society to call for transparency among police agencies and all that,” said Chief Wink.

Deputies are currently going through body camera training to learn the proper procedures. The will have to pass an exam that will test their knowledge of the rules.

