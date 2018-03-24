  • SCSO: Two teens injured in Northaven shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are investigating a shooting in Northaven. Two teens were injured and rushed to Regional One Medical Center.

    The friends were walking down the street when a gunman began chasing them and eventually fired a weapon.

    The gunman fired at least 12 shots, putting neighbors and the community at risk, according to officials. Deputies told us they are still searching for the shooter.

    Both victims are expected to be okay.

    If you have any information, you are urged to call SCSO.

