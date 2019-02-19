Search and rescue crews recover body from lake in Mississippi, death ruled suicide

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Rescue crews in Mississippi found a body in Arkabutla Lake Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Bill Rasco with DeSoto County told FOX13 the unidentified woman was recovered from the lake around 1:30 p.m.
The body was found by a boater.
Investigators said search and rescue crews recovered the body when it floated near the Dub Patton boat ramp.
The body has not been identified at this time.
Officials said the body was a middle-aged woman.
Investigators have ruled the death to be a suicide. FOX13 normally does not normally report suicides. At the time of the recovery, investigators had not determined a cause of death.
