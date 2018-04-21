Search and rescue underway for boy who went fishing in Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A young boy is missing after he went fishing Friday afternoon.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff Department, a search and rescue is happening right now to find that boy. We were told the boy was fishing at Horn Lake Creek near the North Creek golf course.
We are working to learn the age and name of the boy.
FOX13's Tony Atkins is heading to the scene. See a LIVE report on FOX13 News at 9 & 10.
