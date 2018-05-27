  • Search and rescue underway for man at Enid Lake in Mississippi

    Updated:

    YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. - The Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department confirms with FOX13 a search and rescue is currently underway for a man. 

    Yalobusha County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 the search and rescue is happening at the Enid Lake. The Enid Lake extends into Panola and Lafayette counties. According to the Panola County Sheriff's Department they are assisting with the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department in the rescue. 

    FOX13 was told the search and rescue is happening in the Southern part of the lake, which is located in Yalobusha County.

    FOX13 is working to learn more about this search and rescue. Check back on updates. 

