0 Search continues for new SCS superintendent

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The search for a new Shelby County Schools superintendent will begin soon and could take eight to 18 months.

The school board voted for an interim leader Wednesday night but officials haven't decided if this will become a nationwide search.

Keith Williams is the Executive Director for the Memphis Shelby County Education Association. The labor union represents 3,700 teachers across Shelby County and Williams said those teachers have a clear message to the school board.

“Be open, be transparent and do not try to operate behind closed doors under a veil of secrecy it will not work this time,” said Williams.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Williams believed there should be teacher surveys, so the board knows what teachers really want.

“We want someone deep in instruction, who knows the curriculum and who knows the teaching and learning process and what is good for teachers and what is good for this community,” said Williams.

When Dorsey Hopson was voted in as interim, the school board started a national search but then decided to promote Hopson to the position permanently.

The board hasn't decided if they will use a nationwide search, but Williams believes it’s time to think outside of Memphis.

“It’s time for us to test the waters and see what's out there” he said. “There are things we are doing, and things we could be doing better. We could do testing better, we could do it more efficiently.”

Interim Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said he plans to apply for the permanent position.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.