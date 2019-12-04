0 Search continues for suspect after pregnant woman shot, killed in West Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. - Four people were shot late Sunday night in Brownsville, TN, according to police.

Alexis Branch, who was 24-years-old and eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby.

Branch's eight-year-old daughter was critically injured and left paralyzed along with her grandmother who police said suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new video of the suspect walking outside the Creekwood Apartments near the victim's home.

Video of the suspect walking near the victims’ home is now available. Special Agents are asking that the public closely watch the person walking. If anything about the man is familiar - the way he walks, his clothes, etc. - please, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/QPa7YQrVNS — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 3, 2019

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Tammbell Street around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

A relative who lived next door to Branch, with children of her own, shared pictures of bullet holes where bullets went through the wall.

"Three shots... the bullets came through walls. I came over here and found out it was my cousin next door that got killed," said Nina Singleton.

Family and friends are now mourning the death of Branch and trying to wrap their heads around what happened to her.

"I give my condolences to them. Its crazy out here man. Babies and kids, the girl wasn't even 25. Its just something to open your eyes to and get closer to God. its got to come to an end," said Branch's neighbor Mr. Watson.

Brownsville police and agents with TBI are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

He is described as a black male, 5'3" to 6 ft tall and around 200 to 220 lbs, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.