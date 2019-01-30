  • Search for 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman called off, deputies say

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Temperatures plummeted below freezing across the Mid-South Monday night, and a Shelby County woman is still missing.

    Pandora Duckett, 85, was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood Monday morning around 7:30.

    As the past two days progressed, efforts to find her ramped up -- with more than 50 deputies and a helicopter being involved in the search.

    However, deputies just announced they are calling off the search for undisclosed reasons. SCSO now will only follow up on leads in the case.

    SCSO released a surveillance picture of Pandora at a gas station. She was captured on camera shopping Monday morning.

     

     

     

    Deputies said Pandora was walking away from her home and might be confused. She is 5'5" and weighs 110 lbs -- and was wearing a grey jacket and grey sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

    If you've seen Pandora, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

    SCSO established a command post Egypt Central and Singleton Parkway. Pandora's family spoke at that location Monday evening.

