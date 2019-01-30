0 Search for 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman called off, deputies say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Temperatures plummeted below freezing across the Mid-South Monday night, and a Shelby County woman is still missing.

Pandora Duckett, 85, was last seen leaving the 4300 block of Rosswood Monday morning around 7:30.

As the past two days progressed, efforts to find her ramped up -- with more than 50 deputies and a helicopter being involved in the search.

However, deputies just announced they are calling off the search for undisclosed reasons. SCSO now will only follow up on leads in the case.

SCSO has suspended the ground search for Pandora Duckett. We will continue to investigate tip information. If you see Pandora Duckett, please dial 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/5nOvqXgAiM — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 30, 2019

SCSO released a surveillance picture of Pandora at a gas station. She was captured on camera shopping Monday morning.

Take a look at this photo of Pandora Duckett. It was taken yesterday morning at a gas station. Duckett went missing shortly after this camera captured her shopping. If you have seen Duckett, please dial 9-1-1 immediately! pic.twitter.com/hudwvSrwiQ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 29, 2019

SCSO is desperately searching for this featured woman, Pandora Duckett, 85, who walked away from her home located in the 4300 block of Rosswood earlier this morning. Duckett might be confused. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket with grey sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/TyqY0ZIf2K — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 28, 2019

Pandora Duckett is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen around 7:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RzA1heSglo — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 28, 2019

Deputies said Pandora was walking away from her home and might be confused. She is 5'5" and weighs 110 lbs -- and was wearing a grey jacket and grey sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

If you've seen Pandora, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO established a command post Egypt Central and Singleton Parkway. Pandora's family spoke at that location Monday evening.

Family of Pandora Duckett https://t.co/pNzKTQESDE — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 28, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.