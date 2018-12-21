Search for "large cat" goes viral after house cat interrupts live report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - During a FOX13 live report Thursday, Scott Madaus' "tease" before commercial break was upstaged by an unexpected friend.
Madaus was on the search for a cougar spotted in Hernando, Mississippi when a house cat hilariously stole the show....and yes it was viral gold.
See video below:
The video has taken the world by storm, even catching the attention of journalist Katie Couric and Roots frontman Questlove.
When local news goes wrong. #beentherebutnotquitethisbad https://t.co/ixhzPfpPNU— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 13, 2017
😂😂😂😂 & good morning kids https://t.co/j3oERPGZLI— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 14, 2017
However, Madaus told Buzzfeed the moment wasn't as unplanned as it appears. He shared with the media company that he saw the small cat staring at him while preparing to go live and quickly called a FOX13 producer.
Madaus told the producer to take his live shot before the commercial break so he could tease the story with footage of the house cat.
All in all, the live report gave social media users an opportunity to join in on the fun. And if you're wondering if the original "large cat" was ever found, the verdict is still out on that one.
"And that's not it - that looks like a house cat." BLISS.— CJ Hart (@cjgHart) October 13, 2017
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS.— Amanda Quraishi (@ImTheQ) October 14, 2017
cc @rabiasquared @PAYOLETTER @Synergy3k @llikeher https://t.co/yFsrwbFmQG
Apparently a lot of people are talking about the cat who stole the show. If you missed it, here ya go. pic.twitter.com/cYSvanti3R— Scott Madaus FOX13 (@scottmadaus) October 14, 2017
