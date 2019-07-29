0 Search party locates missing man's truck submerged in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office has located the truck of a missing man, but deputies are still searching for him.

Paul Rodgers, 59, was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Munford Giltedge Road around 4 p.m. on July 18.

Deputies said he left his home in his 2014 extended cab Ford F150 pickup truck, champagne/tan in color -- reportedly headed to work in Memphis. He works at a business on Hickory Hill Road.

However, according to the sheriff's office, Rodgers called in that Thursday to his employer saying that he would need to be off for several days.

Investigators said Rodgers was known to frequent the area along the Mississippi River. Using sonar technology, search parties were able to locate Rodgers' truck submerged in the river.

The truck was salvaged Monday morning by diving crews, marine contractors and a local towing service.

Meanwhile, the search for Rodgers continues, as multiple agencies are assisting in the search. Rodgers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt with white lettering, a ball cap, and safety boots with a welding shield on them. Rodgers is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and 275 pounds.

"We are asking anyone with information or who believes they may have seen Mr. Rodgers to please contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411."

