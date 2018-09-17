Search suspended after car drives into Mississippi River, officials say

MEMPHIS, TN. - Memphis Police were working an incident at the Mississippi River near Mud Island Saturday evening.
According to MPD, officers arrived to the scene at Greenbelt Park, at the far north end of Mud Island around 5 p.m. for an accident. When MPD arrived they were told by people in the area a car drove into the river.
A Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agent confirmed with me MPD is searching for a car in the Mississippi River. MFD on the scene as well. pic.twitter.com/FYeoC62lvT— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 16, 2018
MPD told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation.
It is unknown at this time if anybody was in the car. Harbor Patrol was also on the scene near the boat ramps in Harbor Town searching.
Harbor Patrol now on the scene where police say a car went into the Mississippi River. Searing near boat ramps in Harbor Town. pic.twitter.com/YKi9PH7ilX— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 16, 2018
FOX13 has learned from the Memphis Fire Department that the search has been suspended. It is undetermined at this time if/when the search will continue.
