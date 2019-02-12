0 Search warrant reveals new details surrounding deadly shooting outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials released new information about what led to Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies shooting and killing an accused drug dealer in a Memphis hotel parking lot.

According to court records, deputies searched Jason Hill's home two weeks ago and found drugs and guns. At Hill's home on Given Avenue, someone placed a bouquet of flowers at the door where he once lived.

Hill was shot and killed outside the Gardentree Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive Thursday, not far from Sycamore View in Shelby County.

Gene Thomas, a neighbor, told FOX13 he was a “nice person” as far as he knew.

Thomas remembered two weeks ago when law enforcement converged on his street.

"I just remember seeing a lot of them down there and stuff, did not know what was going on," said Thomas.

According to a search warrant from Jan. 28 that FOX13 obtained, deputies served a warrant at Hill's home. The warrants stated that deputies observed two people buying pills from Hill and stopped them at this gas station less than a mile away.

Those suspects cooperated with deputies and said they bought Percocet from him that night, according to the search warrant. The news caught Thomas by surprise.

"I just don't know," said Thomas.

Later that night, armed with a search warrant, deputies raided the home on Given. According to the court document, deputies confiscated two weapons, more than a pound of marijuana, less than one quarter of a pound of crystal meth, 31 oxycodone pills and five Xanax pills.

On Feb. 7, deputies from the narcotics unit were attempting to serve Hill an arrest warrant when they saw him in the parking lot.

Hill died after he fired shots at deputies and there was an “exchange of gunfire,” investigators said.

FOX13 learned Hill was wanted for Convicted felon of possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TBI is investigating the incident.

