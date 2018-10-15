Sears location in Wolfchase plans to shut down, 'unprofitable' location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sears Holdings plans to shut down 142 'unprofitable locations' across the county, including the Wolfchase Galleria location.
Three other Sears locations in Tennessee also plan to shut down.
>>COMPLETE LIST OF STORES SHUTTING DOWN
"Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin shortly," according to a release from Sears Holdings.
RELATED: Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Another press release from Sears Holding explains the reason for closing.
"The Company expects to move through the restructuring process as expeditiously as possible and is committed to pursuing a plan of reorganization in the very near term as it continues negotiations with major stakeholders started prior to today's announcement," according to release.
For more information on the closing, click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mega Millions jackpot tops $650 million; Powerball jackpot is $345 million
- Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend’s ex on Facebook, police say
- Man posts sex video of woman to porn website without her permission, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}