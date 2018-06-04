Seasonable and sunny Monday expected for the Mid-South

Trending stories:
- A seasonable and sunny Monday with highs in the mid-80s and low humidity
- Rain chance stay low this week with a less than 10% chance through Saturday
- Moisture slowly builds with ‘feel like’ temperatures in the mid-90s by Friday
- A 30% rain chance returns by the end of the weekend
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of your work week!
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}