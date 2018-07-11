Second Amazon facility headed to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second Amazon facility appears to be on its way to Memphis.
Pulled permit records show a 10-million permit was pulled to build at 5155 Citation Drive.
Wednesday, a large sign sat outside the building advertising a complete liquidation.
“I feel Memphis is struggling as a whole, so it’s a good thing to have positives,” said Briana Rooks.
The space, once used by AT&T, could be home to hundreds of local jobs.
FOX13 called the listed contractor, Catamount, who confirmed the project.
This would make the location the second amazon facility in the market.
“I feel Memphis is the warehouse capital already and I feel it was a good move to come here,” Rooks said.
The building is appraised at $13,103,700.
Amazon sent this statement to FOX13:
“Amazon has a longstanding practice of not commenting on rumors or speculations so I don’t have any information to share.”
