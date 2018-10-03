0 Second arrest made in Chicago after 400 guns were stolen from local UPS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 10/3/18 2:12 PM

The second suspect, Ronald Jackson, is now in custody.

Investigators from the ATF Chicago would like to thanks officers for help in the investigation.

Roland Jackson is now in custody. ATF Chicago would like to thank Midlothian Police & the citizen who reported the suspicious activity which set off the investigation. @ATFNashville https://t.co/scTSYkWJYk — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) October 3, 2018

UPDATE: 10/2/18 12:24 PM

Hundreds of guns have been recovered near Chicago after they were stolen from a local UPS distribution center.

Two suspects have been charged, one suspect is in custody. Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Roland Jackson from Chicago.

The guns were recovered in Midlothian, which is about 30 miles outside of downtown Chicago.

The ATF Chicago is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect. Call 1-800-ATF-GUNS if you have any extra information.

Hundreds of guns stolen from a UPS distribution center in Memphis, Tenn. have been recovered in Midlothian. 2 suspects charged, 1 in custody. Authorities are looking for 24 year old Roland Jackson of Chicago. Reward of up to $5,000 offered. Call 1-800-ATF-GUNS @ATFNashville pic.twitter.com/e1ADYP1sQY — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) October 2, 2018

Investigators are offering thousands of dollars for information after 400 firearms were reported stolen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is partnering with the MPD for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those the suspects responsible for the theft of firearms from a local UPS facility.

September 30, investigators responded to a burglary in the 1800 block of E. Brooks Rd. The facility was burglarized by two suspects.

About 400 firearms were reported stolen.

"ATF's Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with the community partnerships to solve this violent criminal act," according to ATF Special Agent Marcus Watson.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867 or MPD at 901-528-2274.

