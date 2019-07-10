Second arrest made in shooting death of child in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second person has been arrested in connection with a two-year-old girl being shot and killed, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Taylor Boyd was arrested on Wednesday on First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse warrants.
According to the U.S. Marshalls, a two-year-old girl was shot and killed on the 5900 block of Meadow Lane in Memphis. The shooting happened in November of 2018.
Early this month, FOX13 reported Jermichael Davis was also arrested on the same charges.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police investigating possible 'shallow grave' in backyard of home, officials say
- Police: 73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out during attempted rape in New York City
- Some Taco Bell restaurants experiencing a tortilla shortage affecting quesadillas, tacos, burritos
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}