  • Second arrest made in shooting death of child in 2018

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second person has been arrested in connection with a two-year-old girl being shot and killed, according to the U.S. Marshals. 

    Taylor Boyd was arrested on Wednesday on First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse warrants. 

    According to the U.S. Marshalls, a two-year-old girl was shot and killed on the 5900 block of Meadow Lane in Memphis. The shooting happened in November of 2018. 

    Early this month, FOX13 reported Jermichael Davis was also arrested on the same charges. 

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories