Second man arrested for Poplar Ave shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second person has been arrested for a shooting that injured an innocent woman in Memphis.
Police said Brian Joiner was developed as a suspect for a shooting near White Station Road and Poplar Avenue.
It happened on March 28.
Investigators said two groups of people began shooting at each other.
The woman was caught in the crossfire and critically injured.
Joiner is facing attempted murder charges.
Marvin Lewis has also been charged in the case.
