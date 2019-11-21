  • Second man arrested in connection with local Buffalo Wild Wings shooting, police say

    Updated:

    OXFORD, Miss, - The Oxford Police Department made a second arrest for a shooting outside of Buffalo Wild Wings. 

    According to police, Bobby Parks, 22, had been in a fight the night before at Buffalo Wild Wings where he worked.

    The next day he was outside the business and thought a customer on the patio was the other employee.

    That same day, Bobby Parks was picked up by B Parish Parks, 22, in a silver BMW.

    As they were leaving, Bobby fired approximately six shots towards that person and Buffalo Wild Wings, police said. 

    No one was hurt. 

    Bobby Parks is being held on $200,000 and is charged with Shooting into a Dwelling. 

    B Parish Parks was arrested on Nov. 19. He was picked up during a traffic stop and was charged with drive by shooting. 

