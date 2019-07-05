Second man wanted in connection to robbery involving Brandon Webber arrested by US Marshals

US Marshals have arrested the second man wanted in connection to a robbery that involved Brandon Webber.
Andre Morris, 22, was arrested on Friday in the 2800 block of Fosterwood in Hickory Hill.
Morris has a warrant out of DeSoto County for an armed robbery.
Multiple agencies assisted the US Marshall in the arrest. Morris has been charged as a partner in crime to the robbery that involved Brandon Webber.
Morris surrendered peacefully when he was located, according to officials. He was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail without incident.
Webber was killed by US Marshals in the 2700 block of Durham Street in Frayser.
"While attempting to stop Webber, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon," the TBI said.
Officers then used deadly force - shooting and killing Webber.
After the shooting, chaos erupted in Frayser as hundreds gathered near the scene.
Police told FOX13 36 officers and deputies combined from the agencies who responded suffered injuries during the violent protests.
