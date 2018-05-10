Second man wanted in shooting death of Arkansas police officer arrested in Memphis

The second person wanted in the murder of a Forrest City Police Officer has been arrested in Memphis.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee man accused of sex act with horse twice in one week
- Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school
- FedEx semi collides with car, driver airlifted to hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Related: Man arrested in connection with killing of Forrest City Police Officer
George Henderson was arrested at the corner of Alabama and Poplar Avenue by Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
Oliver Johnson was shot and killed last month.
RELATED: Beloved police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
Johnson was a Forrest City Police Officer who lived in the Meadows Apartments in West Memphis. Johnson was struck when a bullet from an altercation outside in a parking lot entered his residence
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}