  • Second man wanted in shooting death of Arkansas police officer arrested in Memphis

    The second person wanted in the murder of a Forrest City Police Officer has been arrested in Memphis. 

    George Henderson was arrested at the corner of Alabama and Poplar Avenue by Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. 

    Oliver Johnson was shot and killed last month. 

    Johnson was a Forrest City Police Officer who lived in the Meadows Apartments in West Memphis. Johnson was struck when a bullet from an altercation outside in a parking lot entered his residence

