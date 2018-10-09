  • Second person charged in murder of pregnant Tennessee woman

    Updated:

    A man has been indicted and charged in the murder of a pregnant woman. 

    According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jessica Hunt, 27, was shot and killed on June 15. Law enforcement found her body along Berry Morrow Road. She was three months pregnant. 

    The TBI said evidence led them to Bryson Bonds as one of the people responsible for the crime. 

    On Monday, authorities served Bonds with the charges and booked him into the Lauderdale County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $1 million bond.

    Authorities previously secured similar indictments for Sequna Copeland in connection to this case. Law enforcement officers arrested Copeland over the weekend, after he spent more than a month on the state’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

