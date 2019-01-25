0 Second teen arrested after woman hit and killed by stolen vehicle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested a second teen in connection with the car theft that ended in a deadly crash in Memphis.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated robbery. Officers did not name that suspect because he is a juvenile.

Terrance Rodgers, 18, was previously charged as well after the deadly incident on Tuesday.

It is unclear if anyone else will be charged in the incident that police said was connected to the crash in a different vehicle that killed Ashlyn Whitmore.

Memphis police located the stolen vehicle connected to the incident Thursday.

Police said they found the Ford Escape owned by Rebekah Sunday, a high school teacher in Memphis, Thursday afternoon.

No one was inside the vehicle when officers found it.

Sunday’s car was stolen Tuesday as she was walking toward her friend’s apartment downtown.

Sunday said she turned around and saw a man with a gun.

“I was like, ‘please don’t do this,’” Sunday said. “He started counting down from three, and I thought he was going to shoot me.”

Officers were told the stolen car was in a different area. While heading that way, a Lexus, which was also stolen, sped past them and crashed into a Kia -- driven by Whitmore -- at South Third and South Parkway.

Whitmore was driving to pick her brother up from basketball practice when the deadly crash happened.

Police believe the suspects who were in the stolen Lexus are responsible for stealing Sunday's Ford Escape.

