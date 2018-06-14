Second Victoria's Secret store in Memphis area accused of racial profiling

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A second Victoria's Secret in Shelby County is the subject of a complaint about racial profiling and intimidation.
Two shoppers reached out to FOX13 after they saw last week's story about a Jovita Jones Cage's experience at Collierville's Store in Carriage Crossing.
Shemica Benca and her friend Phalon Norwood told FOX13 Cage's story sounded similar to what they experienced in April, at the Victoria's Secret in Wolfchase Galleria.
How they said Victoria’s Secret discriminated against them while they were shopping, and how the store responded – on FOX13 News at 10.
