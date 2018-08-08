0 Security guard arrested for shooting thief outside Kroger in 2017 speaks out

A security guard who police arrested last year for shooting a thief who almost ran him over with a car in a grocery store parking lot is speaking for the first time.

The man says a shooting over the weekend similar to his involving a security guard in a Cordova Kroger parking lot has him asking why police charged him with assault.

Gregory Towner says he can relate to last Sunday’s shooting involving a security guard in the parking lot of a Cordova grocery store.

The employee in the most recent incident has not been charged by police.

"In my mind I said aw hell no, he didn’t get arrested,” Towner said.

More than a year ago Towner served as a security guard at a Kroger in Frayser until he was involved in a shooting.

On Sunday, Memphis police say a security guard fired his gun at a thief who almost ran him over with a car.

Towner said Sunday’s shooting sounds very similar to his incident.

"Stole meat, I went out to the car. He went out to the car. They ran over his foot. I moved out the way. I fired my weapon, he fired his weapon. I got charged, he didn't get charged. He out free and I got a record,” Towner said.

Central Defense Security is the company Towner worked for, and it’s the same company the security guard in Sunday’s incident works for.

Police first charged Towner with reckless endangerment. He later received an Aggravated assault charge.

Towner’s aunt, Christine Walters, said he nephew did what he could to protect himself.

"Same incident, the same Kroger Company, and same security company. My nephew gets arrested on the spot and this guy’s gets to walk away free what the justice in it,” Walters said.

Towner told FOX13 if he stays out of trouble the aggravated assault charge can be expunged in November 2019.

Walters said that 2019 date doesn’t help the damage that has already been caused.

"He hasn't been able to find work, they deprived him from everything. He's never had a record before,” Walters said.

