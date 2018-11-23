The security officer who shot a man at a Memphis bus station has been charged by police.
Investigators said Milz Mayhorn, 28, is being charged with aggravated assault following the incident that sent the man to Regional One in critical condition.
According to witnesses, officers responded to a shooting at A.W. Willis Avenue and North Second Street around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male who had been shot.
The victim -- Jeffrey Craig Jr. -- was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said Craig is now in non-critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery, shooting of Fayette County deputy
- Father reacts after high school student killed in crash with 18-wheeler in West Memphis
- Arkansas, Tennessee most dangerous states for Black Friday shopping, study says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, Craig was involved in an argument with a MATA bus driver before the shooting.
Mayhorn, a security guard, confronted Craig and shot him, according to MPD. Mayhorn is contracted from Ambassador Worldwide Protection Agency.
According to a police report, Mayhorn "warned the victim that he would shoot him in the leg if he didn't come with him."
Mayhorn told investigators he shot Craig after he "wouldn't come with him to write his report."
MATA officials said they cannot comment, as the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}