Security on high alert across Memphis after deadly shooting, violent protests in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Security across the Mid-South is on high alert after U.S. Marshals shot and killed a Memphis man.

FOX13 spoke with multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday to find out what they are planning to do to keep communities safe from a second night of violence.

Three people were arrested after being involved in the chaos that followed the deadly shooting of Brandon Webber in Frayser. According to MPD, people threw rocks, street signs and even beer bottles.

Hundreds of people protested the deadly shooting. During that chaotic scene, 36 officers and deputies were injured while trying to contain the crowd.

As a result, Memphis police officers are working in 12-hour shifts, all PTO is canceled, and all officers must report in uniform.

Security is the number one priority after Wednesday’s violent protests.

“It was just a matter of time,” said Michael Williams, president of the Memphis Police Association.

Williams told FOX13 the protests were magnified by a combination of hopelessness and opportunity.

“I think that it was a major protest that got out of hand based on emotion and individuals having the wrong information,” said Williams.

Early on, Williams said people were spreading misinformation on social media that Webber, 20, was a teen who was shot and killed while handcuffed.

In reality, U.S Marshals were attempting to serve warrants stemming from a shooting on June 3.

“The Marshals don’t come after you unless you’re a heavy hitter,” Williams said. “(The protest toward MPD) was misdirected anger.”

On Thursday night, those officers will be out again in full force. Federal agencies told FOX13 they had not yet been called in for backup.

Williams said he does not expect a repeat of Wednesday’s events to take place.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said additional officers will be out on patrol across Memphis, not solely focused on the Frayser community.

Strickland told FOX13 he doesn’t believe the protests are a reflection of the Frayser community.

Williams echoed those comments with stories of residents coming from their homes after the violence ended – helping officers and cleaning up the streets.

